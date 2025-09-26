Uganda: High Court to Rule On Akena's Disputed Presidential Nomination On October 1

The High Court will on October 1 deliver its ruling on a petition challenging the Electoral Commission's decision to block Uganda People's Congress (UPC) president Jimmy Akena from the 2026 presidential race.

The ruling could determine whether Akena secures a place on the ballot despite the nomination deadline having passed.

Akena's nomination was rejected by the Electoral Commission (EC) over unresolved leadership disputes within UPC, prompting his camp to file a petition for judicial review.

The party is seeking a court order compelling the EC to register Akena as a candidate, arguing that the decision to exclude him was based on illegalities.

In court, UPC lawyers led by Erute South MP Jonathan Odur claimed the commission is engaged in a political scheme to frustrate Akena's bid.

They insisted that their candidate had met all legal requirements, including collecting the necessary nomination signatures.

But EC lawyer Eric Sabiiti dismissed the arguments, saying the commission had given UPC sufficient time to resolve its internal wrangles.

He added that the matter was "overtaken by events" since the nomination period has already closed.

The petition has also exposed divisions within UPC itself. Joseph Pinytek Ochieno, a rival of Akena, backed the EC's decision and criticized the move to drag the matter to court.

High Court Judge Bernard Namanya, who heard the case, directed both sides to file written submissions before fixing October 1 for judgment.

Meanwhile, the EC has confirmed eight presidential candidates, leaving Akena's political fate hanging on the court's verdict.