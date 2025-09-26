Zimbabwe: Politburo Reshuffle - Mpofu Demoted Over Failure to Unite Zanu-PF, Suspected Links to Corruption Dossier

25 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zanu PF's Obert Mpofu was removed from his influential position as the ruling party Secretary General amid suspicions he had knowledge of the origins of a corruption dossier recently tabled before the politburo.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa reassigned Mpofu to the relatively minor post of Secretary for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in a politburo reshuffle announced this week.

Zanu-PF's politburo is the party's highest decision-making body, and its resolutions are binding.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Zanu PF activist Tonderai Chidawa, Mpofu's demotion reflects concerns within the party over his leadership and his possible ties to the dossier that implicated senior officials in corruption.

Chidawa alleges Mpofu failed to unite the party, whose membership, he claims, is fragmented.

Mpofu was replaced by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, who previously served as Treasurer General.

Speaking to a local online TV channel, Chidawa said, "He (Mpofu) was failing to unite the party. The party is disintegrated."

Chidawa further questioned why Mpofu's name was absent from the dossier, suggesting this as evidence that Mpofu had an idea of its source.

"Why is his name not being mentioned in the dossier?"

On Monday, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa stated that the politburo did not discuss the dossier at length, claiming its originator was unknown but believed to be based in South Africa.

The dossier, which Mutsvangwa said the politburo barely acknowledged, included names such as controversial business tycoons Wicknell Chivayo and Kudakwashe Tagwirei. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga reportedly questioned Mnangagwa as to why those named as corrupt had not been arrested.

Chidawa also claimed that Zanu PF's grassroots support in the Matebeleland Provinces erupted in celebration upon hearing news of Mpofu's demotion.

"People are celebrating. There are celebrations in Matebeleland. We are talking of the downfall of a man who owns many big buildings in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls," he said.

The Zanu PF succession war is reaching a new crescendo as factions aligned to Mnangagwa and Chiwenga vie for power.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.