Namibia: Etosha Wildfire Destroys 1,000 Hectares, Suspected Poaching Fire Sparks Park Emergency

The wildfire that has been engulfing Etosha National Park in the Kunene region since Monday afternoon has destroyed over 1 000 hectares of the park, including a nearby farm.

A source on the ground says they suspect the fire was deliberately started by a poaching syndicate to distract park rangers, but the Ministry of Environment and Tourism has not confirmed this.

Members of NamStrong, an emergency response organisation, say the fire has already destroyed over 1 000 hectares in the past three days.

The blaze is suspected to have started on a nearby charcoal-producing farm.

On Monday night at midnight, it spread to an area of the park that is not populated, and no human or wildlife casualties have been reported so far.

The damage so far involves mainly the destruction of vegetation.

A park ranger says officials managed to contain the fire on Monday, but it flared up again on Tuesday afternoon due to strong winds, continuing into yesterday afternoon.

'ADVANCING RAPIDLY'

"Despite efforts, the blaze remains difficult to contain and is advancing rapidly in several directions. The ministry, supported by the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) and neighbouring communities, has been working tirelessly to manage the situation," ministry spokesperson Ndeshipanda Hamunyela said in a statement yesterday.

She confirmed that the fire is suspected to have originated from nearby charcoal-production activities before spreading to the park.

NDF soldiers were still on the ground yesterday afternoon fighting the fire, which was headed to the western zone of the park's general area of Okawao, bypassing the gravel road towards Okashanu and Skerpioenbelt at high speed.

Hamunyela said since its outbreak, the fire has continued to burn with great intensity, fuelled by strong winds and extremely dry vegetation.

She said safeguarding human lives, wildlife, and vital infrastructure such as boreholes, patrol camps, and grazing areas is priority.

"Cutlines have been established to abate the fire, while back-burning efforts were hindered by strong winds and dense, dry grass.

"Ministry staff are monitoring the fire closely on the ground while the ministry's air wing has been dispatched to assess the affected area," she said.

Hamunyela said the full extent of the damage can only be determined after the fire has been brought under control.

"The ministry would like to caution the public and visitors to Etosha National Park to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement in affected areas. The fire situation is unpredictable and may shift rapidly depending on wind direction," she said.

OUTSIDE ASSISTANCE RESTRICTED

Sean Naude of Namibian Marshal Rangers was on the ground at Etosha yesterday and said "a large area is still burning out of control".

He said he and his team have been restricted from accessing the area to assist.

"It is a national park, so strict safety protocols apply given the presence of lions, rhinos, and elephants. But this affects the whole country, not just the park," Naude said.

He said refusing assistance from outside organisations could deepen the crisis.

"Farmers from areas like Otjiwarongo and Tsumeb fight bushfires regularly and have the skills and equipment to do so.

The government should coordinate these efforts rather than exclude them. Thousands of hectares are already lost. The only way forward is unity," he said.

He believes the area where the fire is currently burning is known for lions, giraffes and rhinos.

"Slower-moving animals like tortoises and others are likely to suffer greater damage because they are unable to escape the fire," he said.

'SAFETY MEASURES'

An official says private individuals are not allowed to enter the park due to safety measures and protocols.

"This is a national park with free-roaming wildlife and they need to first try to resolve the matter internally.

"The relevant authorities and rangers as well officials are on the ground and doing all they can to contain and extinguish the fire.

"Should there be a need for outside assistance it would be coordinated by the park's rangers and officials.

The risks are also for safety reasons and to avoid endangering members of the public's lives," the official says.

Kunene governor Vipuakuje Muharukua yesterday urged people who deliberately start fires in the national park and circulate videos to refrain from doing so as it greatly hampers the tourism sector.

"It's now peak season and tourists are travelling all around the world to visit national parks, including Namibia, but now with the fire incident reported in Etosha National Park, the tourists are unable to enter the park.

"This is a huge loss to the tourism sector. We are grateful that there has been no human life lost or injured and we just hope the wildlife are not injured either.

"I just want to urge the communities living near the park, such as Kamanjab and Outjo, to stay vigilant and avoid coming into contact with the fire," he said.