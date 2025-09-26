Uganda: PM Nabbanja Decries 'Heartbreaking' Condition At Mukono Hospital As Mothers Deliver On Floors

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has condemned the dire state of Mukono General Hospital, where women are reportedly giving birth on the floor and patients are sleeping outside due to extreme overcrowding.

Her unannounced visit on Thursday followed reports submitted to President Museveni, outlining the deteriorating conditions at the facility -- now confirmed first hand by the Prime Minister.

What Nabbanja found was a hospital overwhelmed far beyond its capacity, with patients packed into narrow wards, some lying on verandas or under trees. Among them was Idah Nantale, a new mother recovering from surgery who had spent four nights sleeping outdoors.

"There was no space inside. I had no choice," Nantale told reporters.

Inside the maternity ward, several women recounted traumatic experiences of delivering on the floor due to a lack of beds. Others reported being charged unofficial fees for nursery services when their newborns developed complications.

When confronted with the complaints, Hospital Administrator Geoffrey Kasirye attempted to downplay the situation.

However, the Prime Minister's tour of the facility confirmed the gravity of the challenges on the ground.

"What I've seen here is heartbreaking," said Nabbanja. "This hospital is operating at the level of a Health Centre III, yet it's expected to serve the population of an entire district. That is unacceptable."

Nabbanja pledged urgent government intervention, including increased funding, deployment of additional medical personnel and immediate infrastructure upgrades to relieve congestion.

She also called for accountability and closer oversight by the Ministry of Health and local government officials.

Contrast at Kayunga Referral Hospital

Following her tour of Mukono, the Prime Minister proceeded to Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital, where she inspected oxygen systems and other critical infrastructure.

Unlike Mukono, conditions at Kayunga were found to be significantly better, with improved facilities and better patient management.

Nabbanja emphasized that no Ugandan should be forced to give birth on the floor or sleep outside a hospital due to lack of space, promising that such conditions will not be tolerated moving forward.