Zimbabwe: Unlicensed Driver Jailed for Speeding Against Oncoming Traffic Causing Accident

25 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

AN unlicensed driver has been sent to prison for reckless driving against oncoming traffic, a stunt which caused an accident in Harare city centre.

Oscar Ngonidzashe Mushangazhike (32) from Kuwadzana suburb, Harare, appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court facing charges of reckless driving and driving without a valid licence.

Besides imprisonment, the court also prohibited the offender from driving for two years.

The court heard that on September 9, 2025, at around 1530 hours, the offender drove against oncoming vehicles while speeding on a marked one-way road, Kenneth Kaunda Avenue in Harare Central Business District (CBD). As a result of his actions, Mushangazhike caused an accident after he sideswiped another vehicle.

Traffic police officers who attended the scene discovered that he didn't have a driver's licence.

The court found him guilty on the following particulars: Count one: reckless driving, sentenced to 18 months in prison, with six months suspended for five years. He will serve an effective 12 months behind bars. Count two: driving without a licence, sentenced to a fine of US$80 and prohibited from driving for 24 months.

In a statement following sentencing, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA) noted that reckless driving has taken a toll, resulting in serious road carnage.

"Reckless driving is a significant concern, and countless lives have been lost on our roads. The criminal justice system will not hesitate to deal with drivers who endanger the lives of others," the NPA said.

