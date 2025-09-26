Sudan: Health Minister Meets Civil Defense Supreme Council On Mobilization to Combat Disease Vectors

25 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, 24-9-2025 (SUNA) - The General Secretariat of Civil Defense has launched an initiative to support the disease vector control campaign in Khartoum as part of a broader mobilization effort. The campaign will begin next Sunday in Umbada locality and run for one week.

Federal Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim said in a press statement on Wednesday that the campaign will include public advocacy and mobilization for the "Drying Initiative," launched on Tuesday. He made the remarks following a meeting in his office with the leadership of the Civil Defense Supreme Council, headed by Lt. General Osman Atta and Major General Gurashi Hussein Abdul-Gadir.

The campaign will also involve rubble removal and environmental sanitation. Dr. Ibrahim emphasized that through the combined efforts of the public and government institutions, the situation will improve, leading to lower morbidity and mortality rates.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Civil Defense, Lt. General Osman Atta, confirmed that preparations for the campaign have been completed. He announced that operations will start next Sunday at 9:00 a.m. in Umbada locality, with the participation of 500 personnel from the Council, 50 sprayer pumps, 10 fogging pumps, and 10 suction pumps. He added that activities will focus on drying operations, fogging, and spraying across all seven localities of the state.

