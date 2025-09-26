Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Should Strengthen Diaspora Structures, Says Muchinguri-Kashiri

Beijing, China — ZANU PF members living outside Zimbabwe should actively bolster the ruling party's organisational structures abroad, the party's National Chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

She made the remarks in Beijing on Thursday after meeting members of ZANU PF's Far East Asia District that comprises China, Hong Kong, Thailand and South Korea.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, who also serves as the country's Minister of Defence, described the meeting as part of a broader effort to engage with party members living in the diaspora. The session was held on the sidelines of her Governmental duties in Beijing.

"By virtue of being the Chairman of the party, everywhere I go, I carry the party with me," Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said in an interview following the meeting.

She implored the FEA District members to grow their numbers.

"I am gratified that I got the opportunity to interact with the party members to get an understanding of the party structures and what they are doing to grow. We want to see your numbers increasing. As the party leadership, we are willing to work with you to achieve that goal. We are aware that there are thousands of Zimbabweans residing in China. Many are working here, and many others are students. You should mobilise these numbers and boost your organisational structures."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri urged the diaspora members to leverage skills and knowledge acquired in China for national development.

"As Zimbabweans, you're well educated. Our high literacy rate positions us to make the most out of our intellect. Use the expertise gained in China to further develop our country and grow our economy. We have welcomed the Chinese into our country and they are doing amazing things in terms of development. You should also utilise skills that you have gained here in China effectively," she said.

She emphasised that the extensive development underway in Zimbabwe is directly fostering a wealth of opportunities for both citizens and potential international partners.

The meeting, which included an interactive dialogue, focused on the activities of the party district and the challenges its members faced.

These challenges primarily relate to representing the party and general life in China.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the strong diplomatic ties between Harare and Beijing should provide a framework for resolving many of these issues.

A specific concern raised by the Zimbabwean community is that their citizenship is not recognised as being from a native English-speaking country, a designation that can impact employment opportunities in the English-teaching sector, among other fields.

"This is an issue that should be resolved, given the good relations that we have with China. Our Presidents have excellent relations. Zimbabwe and China are cooperating on so many fronts. If we sit down, we can harmoniously solve some of these challenges," she said.

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to China, Abigail Shonhiwa, who was also in attendance, said her office is pushing for a Joint Permanent Commission with China to deliberate on such issues.

"We strongly believe that such a Commission will enable direct engagements to resolve these issues and propel our excellent relations to even greater heights."

ZANU PF's chair for FEA District Cde Lawrence Kurundai, who organised the meeting, said the engagement was lively.

"The dialogue was buoyant and interactive and we thank the party Chairman for taking time to meet us despite her busy schedule. We will work hard to fulfil the task that she has given us to grow our numbers and bolster our organisational structures," he said.