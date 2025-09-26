South Africa: Blue Lights Scandal Pushes Mkhwanazi to Take Special Leave

Julius Mkhwanazi denies wrongdoing but stepped aside after being linked to Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala's cars allegedly fitted with illegal blue lights.

He says he is ready to face the Madlanga Commission, while Ekurhuleni Municipality insists the private security partnership is legal.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police boss Julius Mkhwanazi has gone on special leave after being linked to a blue lights scandal.

The storm started when KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the Madlanga Commission that Julius Mkhwanazi helped businessman Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala illegally register private cars under the municipality and fit them with police-style blue lights.

Julius Mkhwanazi denies the claims. He told eNCA he took leave voluntarily and is ready to face the inquiry to clear his name.

"I am ready to present my case before the commission," he said.

The Ekurhuleni Municipality has also rejected the allegations. It says the metro has legal agreements with private security companies, including Matlala's, through a public-private partnership meant to boost crime fighting.

"Everything was done properly and fairly," said Mkhwanazi, accusing the KZN commissioner of being misinformed.

Despite the scandal, he says he will not resign and insists he is still fit for the job. He says his leave is meant to ensure he doesn't interfere with the investigation.

"This is about accountability and transparency. I welcome the investigation," he said.