South Africa: Vandalism Cripples 700 Eskom Units - South African News Briefs - September 26, 2025

Vandalism Cripples 700 Eskom Units

More than 700 transformers, belonging to Eskom, are failing due to vandalism and illegal connections, reports EWN. Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that while this is a cause for concern, the power utility is currently performing at a 70% energy availability level. According to Ramakgopa, illegal connections are slowing efforts to end load shedding. He announced a target of 12 months to end load reduction and roll out new specialised smart meters that can detect illegal connections and determine if households qualify for free power. Ramokgopa also promised to move on with plans to refurbish and maintain critical infrastructure in affected areas. In his remarks, he urged communities not to disrupt teams during their work.

Free State Launches Integrated Strategy to Tackle Crime and Violence

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Free State Department of Community Safety, Roads and Transport intends to fight crime in the province through the launch of the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy to create safer communities, reports SABC News. In 2022, the Cabinet endorsed a national framework developed by civil society for police services as part of the National Development Plan 2030. The strategy aims to curb some of the heinous crimes in society, which appear to be on the rise, like gender-based violence and kidnappings. MEC for Community Safety, Roads and Transport, Jabu Mbalula, has said that the plan intends to shift the country from reactive policing to proactive preventative work.

Lawmakers to Decide on Knysna Council's Future

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) is set to decide whether to dissolve the Knysna Municipality over service delivery issues, reports EWN. The Select Committee on Cooperative Governance is divided over a request from local government MEC Anton Bredell, following a meeting held. The committee's eleven members say they do not support dissolution, and they are confident that the municipality's turnaround plan will be closely monitored. Mayor Thando Matika accused Bredell of politicking and interference in the African National Congress (ANC)-led municipality. In spite of Bredell's warnings that residents could suffer health problems as a result of sewage spills and water supply issues, interest groups argued that dissolving the council and the instability it would bring until new elections were held would not be a good idea. The committee has asked the council to submit a water and sanitation plan within two weeks. The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front (FF) Plus did not support the recommendation and said that the problems at the town warrant it being placed under administration. The final decision will rest with the House.

More South African news