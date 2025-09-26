Uganda: Land Scarcity Fuels Disputes Among Farmers and Pastoralists in Buliisa

Farmers and pastoralists in Buliisa are locked in growing tension as limited land continues to pit crop cultivation against cattle grazing.

In Kasinyi village, Ongwedo sub-county, residents accuse each other of deliberately destroying property -- with farmers blaming cattle keepers for driving livestock into gardens, while herdsmen say farmland has encroached on water points.

The conflict came to light during a stakeholders' meeting organized by Hoima Caritas Development Organisation (HOCADEO), where community members shared grievances.

Farmer Regina Nancha said cattle routinely destroyed maize, cassava, and beans, leaving families without food or income.

"Some of us survive on garden work. It's what we eat and how we educate our children," she said.

Cattle keepers, however, cited water scarcity as the main trigger. James Kuribakanya explained that herders often clash with farmers when leading animals to Lake Albert, the only available water source.

"Some farmers grow crops right up to the water banks. That is where the collision starts," he said, urging farmers to fence off gardens.

Local leaders acknowledged that deliberate animal killings by farmers and intentional crop destruction by pastoralists had deepened mistrust.

Kasinyi LC1 chairperson Gilbert Balikurungi warned the hostility could spiral into tribal divisions, while Ongwedo LC3 chairperson Kennedy Oringi questioned how pastoralism was permitted in an area traditionally known for crop farming.

District authorities have since resolved to arrest abandoned cattle and fine owners Shs50,000 per head.

The meeting also agreed on reopening cattle pathways, monthly farmer-pastoralist dialogues, and marking livestock to prevent disputes.

Calls were also made to involve the oil and gas sector in constructing a water dam for cattle.

Deputy RDC Sylvester Tumukrwate condemned the violence, likening animal killings to murder.

"Killing someone's animal is equally a murder case. It means that if you met the owner you would kill them too," he said, urging peaceful coexistence.

HOCADEO's Donozio Kugonza said the engagement forms part of its three-year Farmer and Environmental Project, launched in October 2024, aimed at promoting harmony and protecting livelihoods.