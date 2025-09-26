Uganda: Bunyoro Kitara Diocese Seeks Continuous Support As Compassion International Transitions

After 18 years of service in the Bunyoro sub-region, Compassion International has transitioned out of several community projects, prompting Bunyoro Kitara Diocese to appeal for sustained support to vulnerable children and youth.

The call was made by Bishop Jacob Ateirweho during celebrations of the child and youth ministry, held in partnership with Compassion International.

He urged for the establishment of new vocational skilling centers to ensure continued access to education and livelihoods training.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Give us at least two other vocational training centers in Kagadi and Katekendeye, because there are so many vulnerable children within those localities," Bishop Ateirweho said.

Since 2007, Compassion International has provided free charity services to children aged five to 22 years, including education sponsorships, vocational training, and household empowerment programs.

The organization also worked with communities to combat gender-based violence, support parenting, build shelters for people with disabilities, and promote youth participation in church activities.

The transition has affected Buhamba, Kabwoya, and Buhimba Community Development Centers (CDCs), three of the seven areas previously under Compassion's care.

However, Ahumuza, Asinguza, and other CDCs remain operational.

Bishop Ateirweho commended Compassion International for its role in transforming lives, noting that 1,034 youths had directly benefited since the partnership began, with more than 400 still receiving support.

He said the diocese would strive to sustain the programs despite the exit.

"Even after the transition we shall continue driving the program to ensure that our vulnerable communities get equal services like they used to get before," he pledged.

Compassion International's senior manager, Nicholas Kalyabara, explained that the transition was part of the organization's strategy to expand its reach to new communities across the country.

"We have been in partnership with Bunyoro Kitara Diocese since 2007, leaving many youths positively impacted. We look forward to establishing ourselves in other parts of the country which are yearning for charity services," Kalyabara said, stressing that the decision was not due to financial shortfalls.

He added that while no new beneficiaries would be recruited in the transitioned areas, existing participants would continue receiving support until the age of 22.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Legal Affairs Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among the success stories is Gerald Atukonyera, who joined the program in 2007.

"I joined as a vulnerable boy with no hope for education. Through the help of Compassion International, I have been able to attain a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance," he said. "It has laid a stronger foundation for a better future in my life."