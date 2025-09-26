Kenya: KEPSA Pushes for AGOA Renewal, Proposes Two-Year Transition If Delayed

26 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has urged the United States to renew the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for 16 years, warning that failure to do so could destabilize jobs and investment flows in both countries.

Speaking at the Kenya-U.S. Investment Forum in New York, KEPSA CEO Carole Kariuki said that if renewal is not secured, Washington should grant Kenya a two-year transition window to negotiate a bilateral trade deal.

"AGOA has been the single most effective U.S. policy tool in Africa over the last 25 years. It has supported industries, created jobs, and transformed lives," Kariuki said.

Kenya exported $470 million worth of apparel to the U.S. in 2024, supporting 66,800 direct jobs, three-quarters of them women.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

KEPSA estimates that nearly 800,000 livelihoods depend on AGOA-linked exports.

For the U.S., the lobby group argues AGOA delivers consumer savings of $200-250 million annually, diversifies supply chains away from China, and sustains jobs in logistics, retail, and distribution.

KEPSA leaders, joined by executives from Safaricom, KCB, and other corporates, said that extending AGOA would boost investor confidence and deepen trade ties.

Kenya's Parliament is already debating a motion in support of AGOA's extension, while President William Ruto has raised the issue directly with U.S. officials during the UN General Assembly.

The 25-year-old trade pact, which allows duty-free access to U.S. markets for African goods, is set to expire in 2025 unless renewed by Congress.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.