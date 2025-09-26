Libya: Former French President Sentenced to Five Years Over Libya Funds Case

Nicolas Sarkozy and Muammar Kadhafi.
26 September 2025
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of criminal conspiracy in a case related to millions of euros of illicit funds from the late Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi.

The Paris criminal court acquitted him of charges of passive corruption and illegal campaign financing. The ruling means that he will spend time in jail even if he launches an appeal, which Sarkozy says he intends to do.

Judge Nathalie Gavarino said Sarkozy had allowed aides to seek financial support from Libyan officials for his 2007 election campaign. But the court ruled that there was not enough evidence to find Sarkozy was the beneficiary of the illegal campaign financing.

He was also ordered to pay a  $117,000 fine.

Sarkozy, who maintained his innocence and denounced the ruling as politically motivated, vowed to appeal.

His conviction marked the first time a former French president could be imprisoned.

