Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Honours Babongile Sikhonjwa With a State-Assisted Funeral

26 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has honoured the late media personality, Babongile Sikhonjwa, with a state-assisted funeral.

Sikhonjwa died Sunday in Bulawayo, with his sudden death rocking the media industry.

The government will provide US$10,000 to the Sikhonjwa family for funeral arrangements.

ZANU PF Secretary General, Jacob Mudenda, announced that the government would be assisting in the burial of Sikhonjwa.

"His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of ZANU PF, Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, has conferred a State Assisted Funeral to the late Cde Babonjiwe Sikhonjwa who passed on 21st September 2025 and will be buried at Mlozweni Village, Chief Mzimuni, Gwanda. His family can be contacted through our Bulawayo Provincial office.

"I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to his family. She is from Bulawayo Province," said Mudenda.

Affectionately known as the "Ndebele Rockstar", Sikhonjwa was recognised as a cultural ambassador.

The broadcaster will be commemorated at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre on Friday.

His remains will be interred in Gwanda on Saturday.

