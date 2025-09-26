Zimbabwe: ZCTU Slams Sino-Bikita Minerals, Says Sovereignty Has Been Mortgaged

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has accused the government of mortgaging the country's sovereignty to Chinese investors who continue to abuse workers' rights across multiple sectors.

According to the United Nations COMTRADE database, Zimbabwe's exports of mineral substances to China reached US$221.03 million in 2024. However, communities living near mining operations tell a different story--one of underpayment, unsafe working conditions, physical assaults, and other inhumane practices.

In his inaugural statement, newly elected ZCTU Secretary General Tirivanhu Marimo singled out Sino-Bikita Minerals, describing its treatment of workers as emblematic of the abuses in Chinese-run companies across Zimbabwe.

"As labour, we are gravely concerned about the alarming escalation of workers' rights violations in Chinese-run mining operations, particularly at Sino-Bikita Lithium Mine. Reports of workers being beaten, intimidated, and subjected to degrading treatment by both foreign managers and their local accomplices are not only barbaric but outrightly unlawful," Marimo said.

A lawyer by profession, Marimo noted that such conduct flagrantly violates Sections 51, 53, and 65 of the Constitution, which guarantee human dignity, protection from cruel and degrading treatment, and the right to fair and safe labour practices. He added that Section 4A of the Labour Act [Chapter 28:01] also prohibits forced labour and workplace violence, while mandating safe working conditions.

The ZCTU leader further argued that the violations contravene International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions, calling for urgent state intervention.

"The ZCTU calls for the immediate investigation and prosecution of perpetrators under Zimbabwe's criminal law, including both foreign nationals and local enablers. Labour inspections must be dispatched and enforced by the Ministry of Labour and NSSA to ensure compliance with safety and dignity standards," he said.

He also urged authorities to suspend mining licences for companies found guilty of systematic abuse until they comply with labour laws, while demanding full compensation and medical rehabilitation for affected workers.

Marimo called for a tripartite dialogue to address the broader pattern of abuse in the mining sector and to establish enforceable, binding standards.

"The mounting complaints of barbaric conduct at Chinese operations constitute not just a breach of labour rights, but a direct assault on Zimbabwe's sovereignty, showing contempt for both human rights and the rule of law.

"If the Government's mantra of 'Zimbabwe is Open for Business' is to carry legitimacy, it cannot serve as a smokescreen for modern-day slavery where foreign investment becomes synonymous with unchecked violence, exploitation, and impunity," he added.