Africa: Sikandar Raza Banks On Home Support As T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers Begin

Zimbabwe men's T20 captain Sikandar Raza says home support will be key as the Chevrons begin their campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, which kick off this Friday in Harare.

The tournament, running until October 4, will be staged across two venues, Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield and Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe have been drawn in Group B alongside Botswana, Tanzania, and Uganda, while Group A features Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, and Kenya. The top two teams will qualify for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, set to be hosted by Sri Lanka and India.

Raza expressed confidence ahead of the competition, insisting that playing at home should inspire rather than pressure the side.

"I feel very confident that we will be at the World Cup. Some may look at playing at home as pressure, but I see it as support. Our fans give us so much energy, and I believe we will be the team with the biggest backing throughout the tournament. I cannot wait for the competition to start," he said.

Zimbabwe begin their campaign against Uganda at Harare Sports Club on Friday, while Tanzania face Botswana at Takashinga. Both matches start at 13:50.

The Chevrons head into the tournament in buoyant form, having defeated Kenya by nine wickets on Monday before sealing a 47-run victory over Nigeria in Wednesday's warm-up match.