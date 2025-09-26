Nigeria: Troops Arrest 147, Rescue 39 Hostages in 1 Week - Military

26 September 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The military high command said its troops attached to different operations across the country have arrested 147 suspected terrorists and other criminals in one-week operations.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Markus Kangye, a Major-General, told journalists at a briefing at Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday that troops also rescued 39 kidnap hostages.

Giving the breakdown, he said troops in the North East arrested 26 terrorists' collaborators, informants and terrorists' sympathisers and rescued three hostages between 15-22 September 2025.

The senior military officer also said in the Northwest, troops arrested nine terrorists, including a notorious terrorist identified as Mallam Abubakar Ahmadu, who was apprehended in Paiko LGA of Niger State.

Kangye also revealed that in the North Central, troops rescued 16 kidnapped people and arrested 71 suspected terrorists/kidnappers, adding that crude oil thieves were also denied access to oil worth N19,750,000.00.

In the South South, troops discovered and destroyed 16 illegal refining sites, 14 crude oil cooking ovens, seven dugout pits, 11 boats, and eight storage tanks.

According to Kangye, the troops also arrested 19 suspected oil thieves and nine other criminals.

In the South East, he said troops arrested six suspected terrorists and rescued three hostages.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.