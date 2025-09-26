Rwanda: Through the Lens - Uci 2025 Day-5 : France Strikes Gold, Lappartient Re-Elected

The ongoing UCI Road World Championships continues to draw thousands of Kigalians and visitors, who line the city streets to cheer on world-class riders competing on African soil for the first time.

Thursday's racing spotlight was on the women's Under-23 road race over a 119.3km course. The afternoon pedals brought thrilling moments of breakaways, attacks, and peloton chases that kept crowds entertained from start to finish.

Out of 85 riders representing 40 countries, only 35 crossed the finish line, with 50 forced to abandon.

France's Célia Gery struck gold, winning in 3 hours, 24 minutes, and 26 seconds. The 19-year-old edged Slovakia's Viktória Chladonová by two seconds, while Spain's Paula Blasi claimed bronze, finishing 12 seconds later.

Rwanda's Charlotte Iragena, Martha Ntakirutimana, Claudette Nyirarukundo, and Jazilla Mwamikazi were unable to finish the race.

Earlier in the day, the UCI Congress convened for the first time in Kigali, hosted at the Convention Centre on the sidelines of the championships. Frenchman David Lappartient was re-elected as president of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), securing another four-year mandate through 2029.

The 194th UCI Congress, held on Thursday, September 25, was attended by President Kagame alongside 115 delegates from UCI member federations.

The New Times photographer Olivier Mugwiza captured the day's action and atmosphere in pictures.