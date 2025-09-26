Kenya: Nacada Shuts Down Another Illegal Better Me Rehab Facility in Isiolo

Isiolo — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has closed down another Better Me Rehabilitation Centre, this time in Isiolo County, after a multi-agency team uncovered shocking cases of abuse and gross violation of patient rights.

The swoop, carried out jointly with the Public Health Department, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), and the National Police Service (NPS), comes just a day after a similar Better Me facility was shut down in Meru County for the same violations.

The inspection was triggered by multiple complaints from members of the public and family members of patients. Upon arrival, the team discovered disturbing conditions inside the facility.

A minor was found to have been subjected to inhumane treatment, including torture, while other patients were locked up in overcrowded rooms, poorly fed, and denied access to basic necessities.

The center lacked beds or mattresses, with patients forced to sleep on the floor using only worn-out blankets.

Additionally, there were no qualified medical or counseling professionals on-site, only two untrained interns and a security guard.

The hygiene standards were extremely poor, exposing patients to high risks of infections and disease. Alarmingly, some individuals had been detained for over a year, a clear violation of national rehabilitation guidelines.

The facility was immediately shut down, and guardians were contacted to collect their loved ones.

By the end of the day, most patients had been reunited with their families, while the remaining eight were given until tomorrow noon to be collected.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA CEO, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, issued a stern warning to rogue rehabilitation operators, announcing the launch of a nationwide crackdown on non-compliant facilities.

"These findings are deeply disturbing and unacceptable. It is a betrayal of trust when facilities meant to heal and restore are instead sites of abuse and exploitation. NACADA will not hesitate to shut down such operations and ensure that those responsible face prosecution," said Dr. Omerikwa.

He further emphasized that the crackdown will be relentless, with all unlicensed and non-compliant facilities targeted.

"We are working with stakeholders to strengthen oversight and improve rehabilitation services. Our recently introduced Community-Based Rehabilitation Framework will ensure that persons with substance use disorders receive safe, professional care close to their communities, while rogue operators are rooted out once and for all," he added.

The back-to-back closures signal NACADA's zero-tolerance stance on illegal rehabilitation centers and its commitment to safeguarding the dignity and welfare of individuals seeking recovery.