Rwanda: Movies - 10 Must-Watch African Drama Films This Weekend

African cinema continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its rich storytelling, compelling characters, and diverse narratives.

The following films, released between 2023 and 2024, showcase the depth and breadth of African filmmaking.

Ibyahishuwe

A long-lost diary unlocks buried family secrets in Ibyahishuwe, the newest feature from director Roger Niyoyita, produced by Zacu Entertainment.

Created in partnership with Niyo Films & More, the film is set to premiere in October exclusively on Zacu TV, before making its way to international film festivals.

At its core, Ibyahishuwe explores the heavy toll of silence. The story follows a family forced to face hidden truths when the forgotten diary resurfaces, blurring the boundaries between love, trust, and betrayal. As past and present collide, it reveals how unspoken pain can echo across generations.

Sira

Directed by Apolline Traoré, Sira is a powerful drama that tells the story of a young nomadic woman who, after a brutal attack, refuses to succumb to victimhood. Instead, she takes a stand against terror, embodying resilience and courage.

The film premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, where it won the Panorama Audience Award for Best Feature Film. It was also selected as Burkina Faso's entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards.

The film features a talented cast, including Nafissatou Cissé, Mike Danon, and Lazare Minoungou. Their performances bring depth to a narrative that explores themes of survival, identity, and the strength of the human spirit.

Mami Wata

Directed by C.J. "Fiery" Obasi, Mami Wata is a black-and-white fantasy thriller that draws from West African folklore.

The film tells the story of a community's struggle with tradition and change, exploring themes of power, belief, and identity. It premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and was selected as Nigeria's entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards.

The film features a talented cast, including Evelyne Ily Juhen, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, and Kelechi Udegbe, whose performances bring the mythical narrative to life.

Banel & Adama

Banel & Adama, directed by Ramata-Toulaye Sy, is a romantic drama that explores the complexities of love and tradition in a rural African community. The film follows the relationship between Banel and Adama, whose love is tested by societal expectations and personal desires.

It premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival and was selected as Senegal's entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards.

The film stars Khady Mane and Mamadou Diallo, whose performances capture the emotional depth of their characters' journey.

Take My Breath

Directed by Nada Mezni Hafaiedh, Take My Breath is a thriller drama that tells the story of Shams, a young seamstress with an intersex identity, who faces societal rejection and personal turmoil. The film explores themes of identity, desire, and the human condition. It was Tunisia's entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

The film features a strong performance by Fatma Ben Saïdane, whose portrayal of Shams brings depth and empathy to the character.

The Planter's Plantation

The Planter's Plantation, directed by Eystein Young Dingha, is a musical drama that serves as an allegory to neocolonization. The film tells the story of a plantation owner who grapples with the moral implications of his actions and their impact on the community.

It was Cameroon's entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2023 Academy Awards.

The film features performances by Nimo Loveline, Nkem Owoh, and Stephanie Tum, whose portrayals bring the complex narrative to life.

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Directed by Rungano Nyoni, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl is a black comedy that delves into themes of denial, trauma, and patriarchal complicity in Zambian society.

The film follows Shula, who discovers her uncle Fred's body after a party. As funeral rites commence, Shula's emotional detachment unveils a deeper family and societal secret. The film explores how cultural silence and entrenched patriarchal traditions suppress painful truths.

The film features Susan Chardy in the lead role, whose performance captures the emotional complexity of her character.

Gangs of Lagos

Directed by Jade Osiberu, Gangs of Lagos is a gripping thriller that follows the lives of three friends--Obalola, Gift, and Panama--as they navigate crime and survival in Lagos' notorious underbelly. The film explores themes of poverty, crime, and the impact of poor governance. It was the first African original production from Amazon Prime.

The film stars Tobi Bakre and Adesua Etomi, whose performances bring depth to their complex characters.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, this biopic brings to life the story of one of Nigeria's most influential women. The film portrays Funmilayo not just as an activist and educator, but also as a mother and wife grappling with personal sacrifices.

The scene where she leads the Abeokuta Women's Union in protest is particularly stirring, capturing the raw energy and determination that made her a force to be reckoned with.

The film features a talented cast, including Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, whose portrayal brings depth and authenticity to the character. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti is a powerful tribute to a woman who played a pivotal role in Nigeria's history.

A Night In 2005

Directed by Temidayo Makanjuola, A Night in 2005 is a nostalgic drama that takes viewers back to the year 2005, exploring the lives of its characters during that time.

The film delves into themes of love, loss, and the passage of time. It has been recognized as one of the best Nollywood films of 2024.

The film features a talented cast, whose performances bring the early 2000s era to life.