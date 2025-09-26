Africa: Global Fund Applauds Switzerland's Pledge to the Eighth Replenishment

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (the Global Fund) warmly applauds Switzerland's early pledge of CHF 64 million to the Eighth Replenishment.

At its meeting on 12 September 2025, the Federal Council decided to earmark CHF 64 million for the Global Fund for the period 2026-2028. Through this renewed support, Switzerland is demonstrating its commitment to helping save millions of lives, prevent the spread of infectious diseases and strengthen health systems in the most vulnerable countries. It also reaffirms its unwavering support to multilateral cooperation, including through Geneva's unique role as a global capital of health.

Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund, said: "Switzerland's renewed pledge is a powerful show of global solidarity. We deeply value its steadfast support for the Global Fund and its leadership in advancing health equity through multilateral cooperation."

Switzerland: A Champion for International Cooperation

Switzerland's renewed support for the Global Fund reflects its long-standing leadership in global health and deep commitment to international cooperation, as well as fostering the ecosystem of International Geneva.

Switzerland is the host country of the Global Fund Secretariat, which is based in Geneva.

A founding member and a strong supporter of the Global Fund, Switzerland shares a seat on the Global Fund Board, playing a key role in shaping discussions on critical issues such as promoting the role of civil society and ensuring access to quality health services for vulnerable and marginalized populations.

With support from Switzerland and other partners, the Global Fund partnership has saved 70 million lives and reduced the combined death rate from AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria by 63% over the last two decades.

The Global Fund's Eighth Replenishment

With this contribution, Switzerland joins Australia, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal and Spain - as well as several private sector partners - who have made early pledges to the Global Fund's Eighth Replenishment. Together, these commitments underscore growing momentum and a global determination to save lives and defeat the world's deadliest infectious diseases.

The Global Fund's Eighth Replenishment campaign was launched in February 2025 under the leadership of co-hosts the Republic of South Africa and the United Kingdom.

With a successful Replenishment, the Global Fund partnership could help save up to 23 million lives between 2027 and 2029, and reduce the mortality rate from AIDS, TB and malaria by 64% by 2029, compared to 2023 levels, while strengthening health and community systems to fight new outbreaks and accelerate pathways to self-reliance.