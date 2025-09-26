Liberia: World Bank Country Manager to Visit Montserrado Communities to Spotlight Women's Empowerment

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection will host World Bank Country Manager Georgia Wallen on Friday for a high-profile community visit to Zannah Town in Todee District, Montserrado County, showcasing women-led businesses supported under the Liberia Women Empowerment Project.

The visit will highlight the progress of Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs) and small enterprises benefiting from the project's Economic Support and Livelihood Grant program -- a cornerstone of Liberia's push for inclusive economic growth.

Spotlight on Women Entrepreneurs

According to a Thursday statement from the Gender Ministry, the field mission will feature community presentations, meetings with beneficiaries, and tours of local projects in Zannah Town, Careysburg and surrounding areas.

Women's groups slated for recognition include God Is With Us VSLAs #1 and #2, Loyalty Saving and Loan Association, Eat Some and Keep Some, and Willekemah VSLA. Featured individual enterprises include the Fatu Kolleh Business Center, Jessica Business Center, Kabbah Akoi Business Center and Masue Business Center.

"These women are not just running businesses -- they are expanding opportunities for their families and communities," the ministry's release said.

Government and Partners React

Deputy Gender Minister and LWEP Project Coordinator Laura Golakeh called the visit an opportunity for the World Bank to see the transformative impact of women's resilience.

"We are proud to stand with them and to show the progress being made," Golakeh said. "The Liberia Women Empowerment Project, with support from the World Bank, is reaching thousands of women across six counties. By supporting women-owned businesses and strengthening community accountability, the project is laying the foundation for long-term change."

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to fostering collaboration and meeting Liberia's national and international pledges on gender equality and women's rights.

About the Women Empowerment Project

The Liberia Women Empowerment Project is a US$44.6 million World Bank-funded initiative implemented by the Gender Ministry in partnership with national and international organizations. The project supports the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, focusing on gender-responsive growth and boosting the resilience of Liberian women and girls.

Through direct grants to small-scale entrepreneurs, promotion of women-owned businesses and stronger community accountability systems, the project seeks to dismantle barriers that limit women's participation in Liberia's economic transformation.