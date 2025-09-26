Liberia: Weah Residence Fire Blamed On Electrical Fault As CDC Demands Int'l Investigation

The Liberia National Fire Service has blamed an electrical fault for the blaze that gutted former President George Weah's 9th Street residence last week -- even though investigators admitted they never entered the compound to conduct a formal probe.

Col. Emmanuel K. Farr, deputy for operations, told The Liberian Investigator that Weah's private security barred a joint team of investigators from the fire service, Liberia National Police and Liberia Electricity Corporation when they attempted to examine the property the morning after the September 21 fire.

"They denied the investigators from conducting the investigation," Farr said Thursday. "They were told that they would be contacted when the need arises. Up to the release of this statement, the Liberia National Fire Service is yet to receive a call."

Despite that denial, the fire service announced the blaze was "believed" to have been triggered by electrical fluctuations, a claim based only on outside observation.

Blaze at Weah's Home

The fire broke out shortly after midnight Wednesday at Weah's Sinkor residence. According to witnesses, the former president himself called community members for help as the flames spread inside his home. Neighbors rushed in to contain the blaze before fire service trucks arrived from Station One on Ashmun Street.

The Acting Chairman of Weah's Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Janga Kowo, told The Liberian Investigator at the scene that the fire began in the former president's bedroom. "We're trying to understand what happened because this is very concerning. We're talking about the bedroom of the former president," he said. Kowo described the destruction inside as "massive," though reporters were barred from entering.

Former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, ex-Minister of State Nathaniel McGill, Representative Acarous Gray and former Foreign Minister Maxwell Kemayah all rushed to the property upon hearing of the incident.

Weah was unharmed.

Questions Over Official Account

The fire service said crews arrived six minutes after receiving the call, joined by backup from two other stations and an ambulance. Firefighters reported flames in the bedroom that spread to a bed, dresser and window before being extinguished by 2:03 a.m.

But the agency's quick attribution of the blaze to electrical faults, while simultaneously admitting its investigators never entered the house, has fueled public skepticism. Critics argue that the conclusion, drawn without a formal investigation, undermines the agency's credibility and invites speculation about foul play.

CDC Demands International Probe

Weah's CDC condemned the blaze as a "premeditated attack" on his life, calling it part of a broader pattern of harassment against the former president and his supporters.

"These are acts of intimidation unbecoming of a democratic society," the party said in a release, demanding "a forensic, international, and independent investigation into this incident; one that is void of lies, deception, and fakery."

The party urged Liberians to remain calm, assuring that Weah was "safe, well, and in good health," while calling on authorities to respect democratic principles and the sanctity of human life.

Political Backdrop

The fire came just two days after Weah's rousing return to Liberia from Europe, where thousands of CDC supporters greeted him at Roberts International Airport. He had pledged to rebuild the demolished CDC headquarters "in record time," signaling an active role in the country's political opposition.

Below is the full statement from the CDC:

CDC Condemns Premeditated Attack on Former President George Manneh Weah; Calls for International, Independent Investigation

The Mighty Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) strongly condemns the recent fire incident at the residence of our Political Leader and former President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency George Manneh Weah. We regard this unfortunate incident as a premeditated attack on his life, intended to undermine his safety and destabilize the peace of our nation.

We recall that during one of President Weah's returns to Liberia, the Roberts International Airport (RIA) became a scene of violence when personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) attacked CDC partisans and supporters who had assembled to receive him.

Furthermore, during his recent entry, armed police officers were again stationed at the airport, where several of our partisans were brutally manhandled, placed in handcuffs, and in some instances, jailed. These are acts of intimidation unbecoming of a democratic society.

In addition, the Unity Party (UP) zealots have engaged in a campaign of disinformation and misinformation, including the circulation of a fake, Al-generated image purporting to depict the bedroom of former President Weah. Such acts are not only deceptive but are also calculated attempts to mislead the public and tarnish the image of our Political Leader.

We wish to assure the public that HE former President George Manneh Weah is safe, well, and in good health. However, we call for a forensic, international, and independent investigation into this incident; one that is void of lies, deception, and fakery to ensure that the truth is revealed and justice is served.

The CDC remains committed to safeguarding the peace, unity, and democracy of Liberia. We caution against reckless actions and urge all actors to respect the sanctity of human life, democratic principles, and the rule of law.