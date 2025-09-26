Liberia: Blood Stain Disrupts Classes At Tubman High School

Classes at the William V.S. Tubman High School in Sinkor were suspended Thursday after students and staff discovered a mysterious blood stain near the campus entrance, sending waves of fear and speculation through the community just weeks into the new academic year.

The stain was spotted early Thursday on 12th Street, at the main entrance of the public high school. Eyewitnesses described the scene as "confusing and frightening," prompting administrators to immediately halt academic activities until Monday, Sept. 29. "We were confused when we came across this early this morning. We didn't know what to do," said Payvah Morlue, a student at Tubman High. "Up to now, we haven't gotten any information about what led to the incident. We are waiting for the outcome of the investigation by the administration."

MCSS and Police Launch Investigation

The Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), which oversees Tubman High, confirmed the suspension of classes and said it has begun an investigation in collaboration with the Liberia National Police. According to MCSS Communications Director Samuel Nyenuh, initial reports from campus security suggested the stain may have resulted from a burglary attempt during the night. "The security informed us that the alleged thieves escaped after a pursuit, which may have resulted in the blood being left at the scene," Nyenuh told The Liberian Investigator. "We have notified the Liberia National Police, and an investigation is underway to determine what transpired."

In an official statement, MCSS expressed "immense concern" and called on the public to avoid spreading misinformation while the facts are being established. "The acting superintendent, Dr. Augurie E. Stevens, was at the scene this morning to ascertain the facts, offer support, and monitor the situation," the statement read. "To ensure the safety of our students, William V.S. Tubman High School will remain closed until Sunday, Sept. 28, pending the outcome of the investigation. Classes will resume on Monday, Sept. 29."

Rumors of Ritual Motives Spread

While school authorities pointed to a possible criminal incident, rumors among students have suggested a spiritual or ritualistic link. Some students claimed a prophecy had warned of an impending tragedy. "This was not just any stain," said one student who requested anonymity. "One girl prophesied something bad was going to happen today. A group of us went to Samuel Johnson's house, and when we got there, he had a deep cut on his hand. He said he wasn't coming to school because his life was spiritually targeted."

Johnson, reportedly a student at Tubman High, confirmed in a video shared with classmates that he sustained an injury, though he declined to explain how it happened. Authorities have not confirmed any connection between the injury and the stain. MCSS said it will make the findings of the investigation public once completed. "We understand the anxiety this has caused, especially at the start of the school year," Nyenuh said. "Our priority is the safety and well-being of the students. We encourage everyone to remain calm and await the results of the investigation."