Kenya: Nairobi Water Appoints Martin Nangole Acting MD Replacing Muguna

26 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) Board has appointed Martin Nangole as acting Managing Director replacing Nahashon Muguna who has attained the mandatory retirement age.

The board acted on a High Court ruling blocking the extension of Muguna's term beyond retirement.

Acknowledging that Miguna cannot serve past December 2025, the utility company formally designated Nangole to steer the company as succession plans take shape.

In its judgment, the court had declared that the reappointment of Miguna beyond December 2025 could not hold, as it was in direct contravention of the law.

The ruling further noted that there was no indication Muguna possessed rare knowledge, skills, or competencies that were scarce, unique, and not readily available in the job market.

The court also directed Nairobi Water to immediately commence a competitive recruitment process for a substantive Managing Director to ensure a smooth transition.

While affirming that the board had followed the correct procedure in processing Muguna's renewal request, the judge ruled that extending his tenure beyond the mandatory retirement age was illegal, null, and void.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.