Liberia Inks Deal With Saudi Arabia to Advance Aviation Sector

Liberia has taken a major step toward modernizing its aviation sector with the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the 42nd International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal, Canada, brings together the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) and the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia to strengthen collaboration in multiple areas crucial to the growth of civil aviation.

The memorandum was signed by Mr. Julius D. Dennis, Jr., Director General of the LCAA, and H.E. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of GACA. The partnership will focus on:

Enhancing aviation safety and security

Promoting environmental sustainability in air transport

Developing economic policies and air transport agreements

Strengthening logistics services and connectivity

Improving quality control and auditing mechanisms

Enhancing passenger experience

Upgrading administrative and organizational practices

Speaking during the signing ceremony, H.E. Al-Duailej pledged Saudi Arabia's full support to help Liberia close critical safety gaps and improve its regulatory framework through ICAO's "No Country Left Behind" initiative.

"Saudi Arabia stands ready to support Liberia with technical assistance, capacity-building, and infrastructure development," H.E. Al-Duailej stated, further inviting the LCAA to participate in the Saudi Aviation Forum in Riyadh in April 2026.

In addition, Mr. Abdullah F. Almusained, a representative of the Saudi Fund for Development, committed to assisting Liberia in accessing funding to address urgent findings highlighted in the 2022 ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Program (USOAP).

Mr. Julius D. Dennis, Jr., welcomed the agreement, calling it a turning point for Liberia's aviation industry.

"This partnership with Saudi Arabia represents a critical step toward aligning Liberia's aviation sector with global standards," he said. "With the technical and financial support pledged today, we are on a stronger path to improve safety, build capacity, and deliver better services to airlines and passengers."

The deal is expected to open new opportunities for training Liberian aviation professionals, developing infrastructure, and strengthening oversight to ensure Liberia meets ICAO compliance requirements.

The LCAA, as Liberia's civil aviation regulator, oversees all aspects of aviation safety, security, and compliance, while GACA serves as Saudi Arabia's national aviation authority, with a mandate to develop one of the fastest-growing aviation hubs in the world.

This new partnership signals a commitment to closer bilateral ties and paves the way for future investments and cooperation between the two nations, with the shared goal of building a safer, more efficient, and competitive aviation industry in Liberia.