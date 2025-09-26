Liberia: Marshall Residents Want Maritime Authority Address Social Concerns

Residents of Marshall City in Lower Margibi County, through the local county administration, are seriously demanding that the leadership of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) resolve prolonged social corporate issues before entering into any new arrangements with the community.

The residents' concerns, which had earlier been presented through an official communication by the County Superintendent, O. Jay Morris, Jr., to LiMA, were reemphasized during a recent meeting held in Kakata between Margibi County officials and some executives from the Liberia Maritime Authority.

The superintendent read all the points in the letter during the meeting. Superintendent Morris disclosed that the issues were raised during his countywide visitation tour by Marshall City residents in the presence of Maritime Authority officials.

He narrated that the residents lamented what they termed as LiMA's failure to engage meaningfully with the community, despite ongoing full operations in the area.

He added that the Marshall residents expressed frustration over issues such as poor road infrastructure, lack of access to the LiMA compound, and a perceived absence of community benefit from the Authority's activities.

He said during the Marshall meeting, the Liberia Maritime Authority showed interest in future initiatives such as acquiring land for ship construction and strengthening corporate social relationships with the county.

However, Morris emphasized the community's demands for these longstanding issues to be addressed before any new corporate social partnerships or land deals proceed.

Morris indicated that following the meeting in Marshall, he wrote a communication to LiMA reiterating the residents' demands, insisting the Authority fulfill its corporate social responsibilities first.

He explained that the residents particularly want LiMA to rehabilitate roads within Marshall City, ensure unrestricted community access to the LiMA compound, and sign a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Margibi County before any land acquisition.

Other demands include the reinstatement of the previous practice of allowing local youths to enroll at the Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI) without entrance testing, the payment of outstanding corporate social responsibility contributions, the appointment of qualified Marshall Residents to senior management positions within the entity, and the provision of scholarship opportunities for local youths.

Superintendent Morris said the residents emphasized that the LiMA has historically failed to meet many social obligations in the area and stressed the need for clear commitments before any future collaboration.

Prior to the response of the Liberia Maritime Authority during the Kakata meeting, the entity's executives requested privacy, prompting the media to leave to allow private discussions with an assurance to address the press thereafter.

However, after the meeting, the team promised to hold a press conference at a later date to address questions from the public and the press. Meanwhile, the superintendent assured his administration's commitment to remain engaged with the LiMA in addressing the citizens' concerns.