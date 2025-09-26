Namibia: Medical Graduates in Limbo As Internships Stall Due to Lack of Funds

More than 160 medical graduates say they have been left out in the cold after the Ministry of Health and Social Services informed them that their internships, initially scheduled for September, have been postponed to January 2026 due to a lack of funds.

The group, which consists of less than five University of Namibia (Unam) graduates, about 20 doctors who passed the Health Professions Councils of Namibia (HPCNA) licensing exam in April, and more than 140 foreign-trained graduates, received placement letters in July assigning them to various hospitals across the country.

According to the letters, which included registration numbers and effective start dates, the graduates were expected to start their two-year internships at the end of July and September. Many had already relocated, secured accommodation, and in some cases, paid rent in anticipation of starting work.

However, a letter dated 12 September from the ministry, signed by former health executive director Ben Nangombe but only delivered to the graduates on 22 September, says there were no funds to absorb them and that the next intake would only be in January 2026.

"This has infuriated the entire group," one graduate, who asked not to be named, told The Namibian. "We were kept in limbo for months, spending money on accommodation and preparation, only to be told at the last minute that there is no budget."

The ministry's claim that interns cannot start mid-rotation does not hold, the group argues.

They also point out that some interns began in March, June and July this year, adding that minor two-month clinical rotations could accommodate them before the major rotations begin in January.

They also criticised the lack of transparency, saying the ministry knew as early as August that funds were unavailable but failed to communicate in time.

"This has caused prolonged uncertainty, financial strain, and significant disruption to our professional and personal plans. Some graduates even resigned from part-time jobs or borrowed money to secure accommodation," another member of the group says.

The doctors warn that the delay has national consequences, as over 150 qualified graduates remain unemployed at a time when public hospitals are struggling with staff shortages.

"It makes no sense. Everyone keeps complaining about doctor shortages, yet we are fully qualified, have passed our exams, and are ready to serve. Why are we being left idle?" a graduate asks.

The group has written to the ministry requesting urgent intervention, including the possibility of a special intake similar to the one arranged for Unam graduates in June.

They further warn that with another group of foreign-trained students writing the HPCNA exam in October and more Unam graduates expected before year-end, pushing their intake to January risks creating "a cycle of continual delays and inequities" in future intakes.