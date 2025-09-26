Namibia: No Country Can Reach Its Full Potential If Women Are Left Behind - Nandi-Ndaitwah

26 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says no country can reach its full potential if women are not given an opportunity to lead.

She was addressing students and faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania, United States (US), on Thursday.

The event was held under the theme 'Democracy, Gender Equality, and Leadership in Africa: Namibia's Vision for Inclusive and Transformational Development' at the Perry World House.

Nandi-Ndaitwah cited Namibia as an example, saying women occupy top leadership positions, such as that of president, vice president, speaker of parliament, and secretary general of the ruling party.

"Women make up more than half of the Namibian Cabinet. Gender equality is a development multiplier and no country can reach its full potential if women are left behind," she said.

The president said Namibia is proud to be a leader in

gender-inclusive governance.

"We have moved beyond mere representation to

substantive empowerment with gender-responsive

budgeting, legal reforms, and dedicated support for

women in agriculture, enterprise, and leadership," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the country has recognised that gender equality is a development multiplier.

