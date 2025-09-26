Namibia: Procurement in Namibia - Strong Laws, Weak Enforcement

Public procurement in Namibia is supported by a robust legal and policy framework.

The Public Procurement Act of 2015 and its 2017 Regulations, in line with the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), establish clear rules for competitive bidding, transparency, and accountability.

On paper, Namibia meets international standards and has the legal tools to prevent corruption.

Yet, in practice, public procurement remains highly vulnerable to abuse.

Administrative corruption has enabled a class of 'tenderpreneurs', individuals and businesses that exploit procurement processes for personal gain.

These actors manipulate tender specifications, engage in collusion, and leverage political connections to secure contracts, diverting public funds away from their intended purposes.

Investigations into irregularities are often slow or incomplete, leaving opportunities for corruption to go largely unchecked.

ADMINISTRATIVE CORRUPTION IS THE MAIN THREAT

Countries like Singapore and Rwanda offer instructive examples.

Singapore combines a centralised e-procurement platform (GeBIZ) with independent enforcement through its Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau, ensuring real-time transparency and swift consequences for violations.

Rwanda has adopted electronic procurement and open contracting, enhancing administrative accountability and public trust.

These examples show that even when laws exist, effective administration, monitoring, and enforcement are critical to curbing corruption.

In Namibia, the solution lies not in changing laws, but in strengthening administrative systems and oversight.

Full implementation of existing rules, such as strict conflict-of-interest and beneficial ownership disclosures, accessible e-procurement systems, timely audits, whistleblower protections, and well-resourced independent oversight bodies, can reduce discretionary abuse and limit the influence of tenderpreneurs.

Training and capacity building for procurement officials are equally crucial to ensure that laws are applied consistently and effectively.

Namibia's legal frameworks are sound; the challenge is ensuring that they are enforced with integrity.

Only then can public procurement fulfil its intended purpose: delivering value for citizens rather than enriching a few connected actors.

- Ndeshiuva Taapopi is a Namibian citizen who holds a Master's degree in International Relations, Diplomacy and Management.