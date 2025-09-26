Central Africa: Rwanda's Rugezi Marsh Rangers Shine in $21m Challenge

Over $21 million has been raised since 2020 through the Wildlife Ranger Challenge that seeks to strengthen conservation efforts across Africa, supporting ranger welfare, training, equipment, insurance, and innovation in countries including Rwanda.

The 2025 edition, hosted around Rugezi Marsh in northern Rwanda, brought together more than 170 ranger teams from 24 countries in a campaign of endurance, teamwork, and solidarity.

Organised by the Rwanda Wildlife Conservation Association (RWCA) and UK-based Tusk, the Challenge also gives ranger organisations the chance to secure conservation grants and mobilise resources for frontline work.

Rwandan rangers made history this year. The men's team clinched first place in their category, completing the 21km weighted race in 2:14:30, while the women's team earned third place in 2:49:00--an achievement that underscores Rwanda's growing reputation for community-driven conservation.

"This victory is not just for our team but for every Community Ranger working to protect Rugezi Marsh and our Grey Crowned Cranes," said Jean Paul Munezero, a ranger coordinator. "It shows that the discipline, dedication, and teamwork we apply in the field every day can achieve extraordinary results on the international stage."

For RWCA, the recognition extends beyond competition. "This achievement is more than a medal - it is recognition of Rwanda's community-driven conservation model," said Monique Umutoni, Rugezi Marsh Project Manager.

"Our Community Rangers are guardians of wildlife and leaders in their communities. Their success in the Challenge mirrors the thriving Grey Crowned Crane population at Rugezi Marsh."

Founded to end the illegal trade of Grey Crowned Cranes in Rwanda, RWCA has expanded its mission to protect other threatened species and vital habitats. Its 75 Community Rangers patrol Rugezi Marsh to prevent illegal grazing, firewood collection, and grass-cutting, while educating local residents about the importance of biodiversity.

The results are visible. In 2017, only 71 Grey Crowned Cranes were recorded at Rugezi Marsh. The 2025 national census counted 351--over a quarter of the country's entire crane population.

With $21 million raised to date, the Wildlife Ranger Challenge is strengthening Africa's conservation frontline while giving Rwanda's rangers the tools, recognition, and solidarity they need to safeguard one of the country's most critical wetlands.