Rwanda: Pogačar 'Ready' to Defend Road Race World Title

Men Elite Road Race: 267.5 km

After missing the podium at Sunday's Men Elite Individual Time Trial, Tadej Pogačar has insisted he will be ready to defend his title in the men elite road race which will close UCI World Championships in Kigali on Sunday, September 28.

The Slovenian star was humbled by Remco Evenepoel when, despite starting 2.30 minutes later, he surpassed him at Côte de Kimihurura climb en route to winning his third straight Men Elite ITT world title at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC).

Pogačar admitted that being overtaken by Remco was a "hard one to swallow", but a long four days have passed, and he's now raring to put the "bad feeling" behind him, and keep his rainbow jersey in men elite road race.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, the Tour de France winner said he had several mid-week training sessions which have helped him get back to his form enough to be ready for the tough conditions in Kigali ahead of the decisive race.

From the recent training session, he spoke about the challenging conditions in Kigali, noting the altitude, heat, and hilly terrain.

Despite all these, he knows he will be the overwhelming favourite for the road race world title.

"Obviously, I am here in general for the road race, so the expectations are high; I expect a lot from my legs, and we should aim for the best result. I think we have one of the strongest teams here, so we should be considered as top contenders," Pogačar told the press on Thursday.

"There's going to be a lot of guys who will be eager from far away, and then there will be guys who just look at me".

He mentioned that the race in Rwanda is demanding, up-and-down nature and he expects the road race to be a tough and hilly event.

"I think it's a little bit different to last Sunday to this Sunday that is coming up," said Pogačar,

"We will see. We shouldn't care too much about the opponents but focus on our race, because it's so long and so difficult, and you need to save your energy throughout the whole race and be smart in every way."

Riders in the Men's Elite UCI World Road Race will have to show resilience and great resistance to the grueling 267.5 km course awaiting them.

Pogačar holds the title he won in Zurich in 2024.