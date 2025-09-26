Rwanda: Mutabazi Rejoins Gisagara VC

25 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

Gisagara Volleyball Club have signed star outside hitter Yves Mutabazi after the two parties agreed to terms for a one-year contract.

Mutabazi joined Gisagara after his contract with Kepler expired at the end of the 2024-25 season.

The former champions signed the Rwanda international as they undergo a massive squad overhaul in bid to return glory days.

It is reported that Police and APR were leading the race to sign Mutabazi, in addition to Kepler who were eager to renew his contract, but Gisagara has beat the trio to secure his services.

Mutabazi previously played for APR, REG, Kepler, Phoenix Ascension, Marek Union-Ivkoni, Al Jazira Sport Club, Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler, Niksar Belediyesi and Marek Union-Ivkoni.

A very talented left attacker, famous for his formidable power service, Mutabazi was one of the most outstanding players at the 2021 African Championships held in Kigali, where he played a starring role as the country finished sixth out of the 12 nations that participated.

