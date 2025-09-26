Rwanda: Lappartient Re-Elected UCI President Until 2029

Frenchman David Lappartient has been re-elected as president of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), assuming office for yet another four-year term until 2029.

His re-election was confirmed during the 194th UCI Congress which was held Thursday, September 25, at Kigali Convention Centre. The event, which was officially opened by President Paul Kagame, welcomed 115 members representing UCI national federations.

Lappartient, 59, was running for the top UCI position unopposed. He won the election without voting as provided by article 41 of the UCI constitution.

« If there is only one candidate for a position or there are several candidates with the same number of positions, the election shall be held without a vote, » the article partly reads.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Meanwhile, UCI members agreed on other cities which will host UCI Road World Championships until 2031.

The city of Montreal (Canada) will host World Championships in 2026, followed by the French Alps (France) in 2027, Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) in 2028, Roskilde (Denmark) in 2029, Brussels (Belgium) in 2030 and Trentino (Italy) in 2031.

The 194th UCI congress took place on the sidelines of the the 2025 UCI Road World Championships, being staged in Kigali from September 21-28, marking a historic milestone as the first time the event has taken place on the African continent.

Lappartient has been UCI president since 2017 when he was elect for a first term before he was re-elected in 2021, the same year Rwanda won bid to host the 2025 UCI Road World Championship.

Prior to becoming the UCI president, he served as the head of the French Cycling Federation (FFC) and the European Cycling Union (UEC).