Kenya: Why Ulinzi Stars Coach Nyaudo Is Praying Over Military Recruitment

NAIROBI — Ulinzi Stars head coach Danstan Nyaudo is hoping that the upcoming military recruitment does not strip his team to bare bones.

The gaffer is praying that the recruitment will happen at an opportune time to enable him replace any of his players who may be called up to military duty.

"My biggest problem now is that we are recruiting and I am going to lose a number of players. I am praying that when that time comes, it will be towards the end of the first leg so we can immediately add new players to replace those who will be recruited. Otherwise, I feel that we have very good depth to take us throughout the season," Nyaudo said.

The coach pointed out that he is building a formidable squad of young and hungry players who will push the soldiers to unbridled success in the seasons to come.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The depth is there in almost every position. We don't have big problems in terms of our depth and I think we will manage it," he said.

The 2010 Kenya Premier League champions had a season to forget in 2024/25, finishing 12th with 38 points -- accumulated from eight wins, 14 draws and 12 losses.

They have, however, began the new season in a positive launchpad, winning one and drawing one.

Nyaudo's charges kickstarted with a 1-0 win over Murang'a Seal at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang'a before grinding out a goalless draw with Kariobangi Sharks at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Wednesday evening.

The gaffer credited the commendable start to a prudent business in the transfer window while maintaining the core of the side from last season.

"I was building from somewhere. When you have the foundation, finishing your house is a little bit easy. From last season, I have only lost three players...Lumumba (Issa), Yakheen (Muteheli) and Emuria (Issa). I did not have that much difficult time signing and I also wanted sharp offensive players," he said.

One of the new players proving to be an astute piece of purchase is Paul Okoth whose bullet header proved the winner in Murang'a.

The no. 9 was at it again, proving a nuisance against his former team during which he had numerous chances to punish them.

"He was at Kariobangi Sharks when he was young. They know him very well and actually before the match, the coach (William Muluya) told me that he is the one they were going to play. You could see from the start of the match, they were always on him. He created two penalties...clear penalties that were denied," Nyaudo said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further backed the team to start firing on all cylinders as soon as they gel.

"This is a growing team full of young players and anytime you have such a team as this, you will always experience those instances where they are not converting their chances well. I was looking for a striker last season and I think I have a good one now," the gaffer said.

To do this, the coach has made a tactical tweak to his team in which he has shifted Harambee Stars winger Boniface Muchiri to the no.10 position.

He believes this will get the best out of Muchiri for the benefit of his teammates.

"I have been playing him behind the striker because of one of his main positives in the national team is his deliveries. When he is closer to the striker, he can give more of those passes than when he is wide. He is technically gifted and also when playing on the side, he is comfortable taking on an opponent," Nyaudo explained.

The soldiers will be hoping for another good day in the battlefield when they face league champions Kenya Police on September 30.