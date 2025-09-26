Uganda: Judicial Officers Urged to Lead Fight Against HIV

Judicial officers have been urged to take a leading role in curbing the spread of HIV-AIDS by promoting preventive measures such as abstinence, behaviour change, and condom use among the public.

The Senior Resident Judge of the Iganga High Court Circuit, David Batema, made the call during the opening of an HIV/Aids awareness camp at the court on Thursday.

He noted that judicial officers are highly respected in society, and their words and actions can significantly influence public behavior.

"Remember, the positions we judicial officers hold are very sensitive. That's why some people even think of us as small gods on earth," Batema said.

He encouraged members of the judiciary who test positive for HIV/Aids to confidentially report to a dedicated committee within the Ministry of Health, which provides counseling and financial support for affected staff.

"The HIV/Aids committee has been established to counsel anyone infected or affected by the virus. This is one way of supporting our staff," he said.

Batema also cautioned judicial officers against reckless behavior, such as having multiple sexual partners or engaging in unprotected sex, stressing that no one is immune to HIV/Aids.

"Don't think that because you are a judge or magistrate, you are immune to contracting HIV/Aids," he warned.

Dr. Stephen Watiti, Commissioner of the Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC), highlighted the financial challenges facing HIV/Aids programs following the cessation of donor funding from the United States. He noted that this could increase the cost of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs).

Watiti, who has been living positively with HIV for 27 years, stressed the importance of regular HIV testing for all sexually active adults as a key prevention strategy.

"Start treatment immediately if you test positive to prevent the disease from progressing," he said.

According to a UAC survey conducted in December 2024, Uganda has 1.5 million people living with HIV-AIDS, including 930,345 women, 570,000 men, and 5,000 children. The survey also reported 37,223 new infections in 2024.

Regional prevalence rates were recorded as follows: Teso at 3.3%, Busoga at 3.2%, and the Elgon region at 3.0%.

Hope Ankwize, UAC Commissioner in charge of research, emphasized the need to raise public awareness about tuberculosis, which significantly contributes to HIV/Aids-related deaths.

She noted that Uganda registers 258 new TB cases daily, with 4,500 deaths reported annually.