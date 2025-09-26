Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia, Russia Sign Action Plan to Advance Nuclear Power Project

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia and Russia have formalized an action plan to advance the development of a nuclear power project in Ethiopia as part of a wider roadmap for cooperation discussed during Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's visit to Moscow.

The agreement was exchanged on Thursday 25 September 2025 between Alexei Likhachev, Director General of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, and Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos. It outlines practical steps for cooperation between Rosatom and the Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation in building a nuclear power plant in Ethiopia.

The exchange took place at the Kremlin in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders also held bilateral talks on energy, agriculture, healthcare, and defense cooperation, according to a Kremlin statement.

"Ethiopia is our long-standing reliable partner in Africa," President Putin said, highlighting steady progress in bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1898.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Prime Minister Abiy, who is attending the World Atomic Week conference in Moscow, said the project reflects Ethiopia's ambition to strengthen cooperation with Russia and pursue new avenues for energy development. "Enhancing our historical relationship to make better the future is very important," Abiy said, noting Ethiopia's interest in aligning strategically with Russia in key sectors.

The nuclear power project is framed by both sides as part of a broader partnership aimed at supporting clean energy and social utility development in Ethiopia.

Earlier in the day, Abiy and Putin also joined other leaders at the Global Atomic Forum, a platform for dialogue on nuclear energy and its applications.

In an interview with local media, Ethiopia's National Nuclear Program Coordinator, Teklemariam Tessema (PhD), outlined the country's plans to build both research and power-generating nuclear reactors.

Teklemariam said the planned center will include a research laboratory and facilities for a range of applications, including improved seed production, radiation therapy, and educational training. He noted that based on the experience of countries with similar institutions, the construction of the center is expected to take between five and seven years.

The coordinator further disclosed that Ethiopia also plans to construct a nuclear power plant capable of generating electricity. Drawing on international comparisons, he estimated that building the plant's reactors will take around ten years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Teklemariam said Ethiopia has chosen Russian nuclear technology for the project, adding that several countries, including France, the United States, Korea, China, and Russia, have the capacity to build such technology for other nations.

"Nuclear technology can be applied across different sectors, and it is imperative that we make use of it," he stated.