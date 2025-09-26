Congo-Kinshasa: Beni - Monusco Deputy Chief Advocates for Political Solution to Eastern DR Congo Crisis

26 September 2025
United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (Kinshasa)
press release By Martial Mukeba wa Mukeba

At the end of a three-day mission to Beni, the UN Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative in DRC, Vivian van de Perre, advocated for a political solution to the crisis that has shaken the East of the country for more than thirty years. Her visit, conducted from September 22 to 24, focused on security, civilian protection, and the search for lasting solutions.

During her stay, she met with local authorities, civil society, and communities affected by violence from armed groups, particularly the ADF. In Beni, the provisional provincial capital, she spoke with the military governor, General Évariste Kakule Somo, about cooperation between MONUSCO and FARDC, as well as joint efforts to prevent armed attacks.

Civil society appeal

On September 23, Vivian van de Perre met with representatives of civil society, youth, and women's associations from North Kivu. Participants recalled the population's suffering from recurrent violence and expressed their expectations regarding peace efforts.

"In the past, we have often demonstrated against the Mission. But today, we want to acknowledge your efforts," declared Jackson Kisenga, a delegation member, referring to MONUSCO's support during the occupation of Goma by M23 rebels last January. The president of North Kivu civil society, Jacques Banyene, urged the Mission to use its influence to ensure respect for the ceasefire and accelerate talks.

Peace cannot be won by arms alone

Speaking to the press in Beni, Vivian van de Perre recalled that the solution to the crisis could not be exclusively military: "War has never been a lasting solution. It mainly endangers innocents: women, children, entire families. Peace must come through a political process. It is Qatar, the African Union, and the United States that are leading this process, but MONUSCO supports and accompanies the Congolese government in seeking a solution."

Renewed commitment in the field

The Mission's deputy chief also visited Oicha and Mayi-Moya, two localities recently targeted by ADF attacks. These visits allowed her to observe ground realities and reaffirm MONUSCO's commitment to protecting civilians and supporting peace efforts.

