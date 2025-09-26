Uganda: Judiciary, Soroti Leaders Inspect Progress of New High Court Construction

The Judiciary's Engineering Technical Team, led by Engineer Priscilla Nakiboneka, has conducted a site visit to assess the ongoing construction works of Soroti High Court.

The inspection was carried out in collaboration with Soroti City leaders, headed by Resident City Commissioner (RCC) John Michael Okurut, and Resident Judge Justice Boniface Wamala.

The project, being undertaken by Santana Construction Company, is part of the Judiciary's infrastructure expansion program aimed at enhancing access to justice across the country.

During the visit, the team evaluated the quality of works, checked adherence to timelines and standards, and reviewed construction materials in use.

RCC Okurut praised the Judiciary for prioritizing the construction of the High Court facility, describing it as a crucial development for the Teso sub-region.

He assured the contractor and the Judiciary of the city leadership's support in ensuring the project is completed on schedule.

Justice Wamala commended both the Judiciary and local stakeholders for their commitment, noting that the modern court will greatly improve service delivery in the region.

Engineer Nakiboneka reaffirmed the Judiciary's commitment to delivering a functional, modern High Court that meets the highest standards of efficiency and accessibility.

The Soroti High Court project is expected to play a critical role in decongesting other courts in the region and improving timely access to justice for the local population.