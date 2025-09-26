Malawi: Turnout Up, but Surge in Void Votes Exposes Cracks in Malawi's Electoral System

Malawi's September 16, 2025, general election recorded a strong voter turnout, but the unprecedented rise in null and void votes has exposed deep cracks in the country's electoral system, raising questions about voter education and ballot design.

According to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) data, 5,502,982 voters--76.4 percent of the 7.2 million registered--cast their ballots, marking a significant improvement from 64.8 percent in the 2020 Fresh Presidential Election. Analysts say the strong turnout was driven by widespread frustration over economic hardship and renewed confidence in MEC's transparency reforms.

But behind the positive turnout lies a troubling figure: 155,225 ballots--2.8 percent of the total--were declared null and void. This is more than double the 1.28 percent recorded in 2020 and far above the 0.1 percent seen in 2009.

District-level data reveal the worst-affected areas: Dedza (4.1 percent void votes), Salima (4.1 percent) and Lilongwe District (3.7 percent). The lowest rates were in Zomba City (1.4 percent), Phalombe (1.5 percent) and Chitipa (1.7 percent).

Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum chairperson Benedicto Kondowe blamed the void vote surge on poor voter education. He revealed that fewer than 20 of the 121 organisations accredited by MEC to carry out civic and voter education actually secured funding to operate.

Political analyst Ernest Thindwa added that the overcrowded ballot--featuring 17 presidential candidates--shrunk the size of tick boxes, confusing many voters.

National Initiative for Civic Education executive director Grey Kalindekafe described the 2.8 percent rate as "high and worrying," pledging to introduce mock voting sessions ahead of the next polls so voters can practice how to mark ballots correctly.

However, MEC chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja, while announcing the final results, admitted the commission did not review the null and void ballots since they could not alter the overall outcome.

Former president Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the election with 3 035 249 votes (56.8 percent) against President Lazarus Chakwera's 1 765 170 (33 percent).

The issues exposed:

Weak civic education due to lack of funding.

Ballot design flaws from too many candidates.

Voter confusion especially in high-turnout rural districts.

Lack of scrutiny of void ballots by MEC.

While Malawians turned out in large numbers to make their voices heard, thousands of votes were lost to technicalities--reminding the nation that participation alone does not guarantee full representation.