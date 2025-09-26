Malawi: Concerned Citizens of Malawi Back APM, Ansah - Hail Chakwera for Statesmanship

The Concerned Citizens of Malawi-The People's Power Movement (CCM-PPM) has pledged its full support to President-elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and Vice President-elect Dr. Jane Ansah, SC, as they prepare to take office following the September 16 2025 General Election.

In a congratulatory statement seen by Nyasa Times, CCM-PPM chairperson Edward Kambanje urged the incoming leadership to serve the nation in line with the aspirations of Malawians.

"We remain optimistic that under your stewardship, Malawi will continue on the path of unity, peace, and development," the statement read.

Kambanje stressed that Malawians had spoken through the ballot and it was now the responsibility of the new administration to honour the people's will by fostering national cohesion and prioritising development.

In a telephone interview, Kambanje also commended outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera for conceding defeat, describing the move as an act of statesmanship that safeguarded peace and stability. He further hailed the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for what he called its professionalism in managing both the pre-election and post-election phases.

The September 16 polls saw a record voter turnout of 76.4 percent, with Mutharika securing a landslide victory of 56.8 percent against Chakwera's 33 percent. The election marked Mutharika's return to power after being ousted in the 2020 court-sanctioned fresh presidential election.

By throwing its weight behind the incoming administration, CCM-PPM joins a growing list of civil society voices calling for unity, peace, and a quick focus on economic recovery as Malawians look to the new government with high expectations.