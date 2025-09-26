Nigeria: Nivea Donates N46m to Empower Cancer Survivors

Beiersdorf Nigeria, through its flagship brand NIVEA, has donated N46 million to The BRICON Foundation to support cancer survivors across Nigeria. The donation was formally presented at the Foundation's Second R.I.S.E. Conference held at Eko Hotels in Lagos.

The initiative is part of NIVEA's "Supporting Moments of Care" corporate social responsibility platform, which extends the brand's promise of care beyond skin, touching lives in more transformative ways.

Funds were raised through the "You Buy | You Save | We Donate" campaign, with N300 from every qualifying purchase dedicated to helping survivors Rebuild, Integrate, Support, and Empower (R.I.S.E.) their lives after treatment.

"At Beiersdorf, care is more than a brand promise; it is our corporate DNA," said

Dele Adeyole, Country Manager at Beiersdorf Nigeria. "This initiative demonstrates how NIVEA translates the simple act of choosing our products into a powerful force for social good. By channelling everyday consumer choices into over N46 million lifeline for cancer survivors, we are affirming that care must touch both skin and soul."

Fiyin Toyo, Marketing Director for Central, East & West Africa at Beiersdorf, echoed similar thoughts.

"Most people know NIVEA for skin care, but our mission goes deeper; we are committed to caring beyond skin. Cancer is a cause close to our hearts because so many of us have been touched by it, whether through a friend, family member, or colleague. BRICON Foundation is doing incredible work to help survivors get back on their feet, and this partnership allows us to turn the value of care into something tangible, giving survivors dignity, hope, and the opportunity to rebuild."

Expressing gratitude, Niyi Adekeye, co-founder of BRICON, said:

"Cancer takes more than health; it drains families emotionally and financially. Many survivors finish treatment unable to restart their businesses or send their children back to school. This partnership with NIVEA is about restoring confidence and giving survivors the means to stand on their own again."

The N46 million fund will provide microloans, vocational training, educational support, and emotional care programs, enabling survivors to transition from treatment to thriving, independent living.