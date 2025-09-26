South Africa: 'I Thought It Was Fake News' - KZN Prosecution's Boss On Controversial Political Killings Order

26 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley

When Elaine Harrison found out about the controversial plan to disband the province's 'essential' Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) from social media, she thought it was fake news, it emerged at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Elaine Harrison, the Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, viewed the province's PKTT as essential because the crimes it was dealing with were destabilising and could spread.

So, when she saw reports on social media at the start of the year that it was being disbanded, she thought it was fake news.

Harrison, testifying on Friday, 26 September, at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, said she later realised that the disbandment news may be true, even though she was never officially told so.

"At no stage was any formal communication addressed to my office notifying us of the de-establishment of the task team," she said.

Harrison added that she has still not been formally informed about the PKTT's status.

She was the commission's fourth witness.

'Essential and necessary'

So far, a significant portion of the hearings, which started more than a week ago, have focused on Senzo Mchunu, the police minister who is now on special leave because of various allegations against him, and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.