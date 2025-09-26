South Africa: Controversial Seta Administrators Hit Back At Corruption Claims and Vow to Restore Integrity

Embroiled in allegations of corruption, incompetence and financial mismanagement, new Sector Education and Training Authority administrators Lehlogonolo Masoga, Oupa Nkoane and Zukile Mvalo say they should be judged on merit rather than political affiliations.

MPs in the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education recently scrutinised the appointments of the three new Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) administrators made by Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Buti Manamela.

He appointed Oupa Nkoane as Construction Seta administrator, Lehlogonolo Masoga as Services Seta administrator and Zukile Mvalo as Local Government Seta administrator. However, MPs called on Manamela to withdraw their appointments.

The administrators have hit back, saying they should be judged on what they can offer, along with their experience, and not political consciousness.

Daily Maverick spoke to the three new administrators, who took office on 12 September 2025. Their mandate from Manamela was "to restore integrity, enforce consequence management where necessary, and ensure that learners and workers are not prejudiced by institutional weaknesses".

ANC-linked Masoga was scrutinised for a R125,000 phone bill from a 2014 trip to the US, with the Public Protector advising partial repayment. He was also allegedly involved in backdating a R4.4-million communications contract as CEO of...