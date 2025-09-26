Kenya: Ex-Unga, KLB Bosses Shortlisted for New Kcc Md Post

Nairobi — Former Unga Group MD Joseph Malel Choge and ex-Kenya Literature Bureau boss Victor Lomaria are among nine candidates shortlisted for the position of Managing Director at New Kenya Co-operative Creameries (New KCC).

Others on the list include Hussein Ada Mohamed, Linah C. Boit, Charles Mwirigi, Ingasira Mbarani, Richard Kibengo, Moses Njagi, and Samuel Ichura.

The shortlisted candidates have been invited for interviews following the conclusion of the application process advertised on July 1, 2025.

The search for a new MD comes after Nixon Sigey's tenure ended. His third term, controversially extended in 2021 despite a court challenge, saw the firm expand facilities in Nyahururu, Dandora, and Eldoret.

New KCC re-advertised the position in September 2024 after earlier attempts to fill the role failed, signaling efforts to restructure leadership in the dairy sector.