South Africa: Social Grant Payments to Increase By R10 in October

Social grant payment amounts are set to increase by R10 in the October 2025 payment cycle in line with the announcement made by the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in the Budget Speech earlier this year.

"The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) wishes to inform all social grant beneficiaries that social grant amounts will increase in the October payment cycle. This is in line with the announcement made by the Minister of Finance earlier this year when he tabled the Budget Speech for the 2025/26 financial year," SASSA said in a statement on Thursday.

In tabling the Budget Speech, Godongwana announced a considerable social grant increase from 01 April 2025 and a slight increase on 01 October 2025.

The social grant amounts will be increased by R10 in October as follows:

· Old Age Grants will increase from R2310 to R2320

· Old Age Grants (older than 75 years) will increase from R2330 to R2340

· War Veterans Grant will increase R2330 to R2340

· Disability Grant will increase from R2310 to R2320

· Care Dependency Grant will increase from R2310 to R2320

SASSA CEO, Themba Matlou, welcomed the social grant increase noting that the adjustment is crucial.

"This reaffirms government's commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in society, easing financial burden and cushioning them against economic hardships," said Matlou.

He further reiterated that it is all systems go for the October payment cycle and that all eligible social grant beneficiaries will receive their grants without any interruption.

Social grant payments for October 2025 will be processed as follows:

· Old Age Grant will be paid on 02 October

· Disability Grants will be paid on 03 October

· Children's Grants will be paid on 06 October