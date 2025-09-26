South Africa: Limpopo Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Rape

The Seshego Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Thursday sentenced Poulis Ngwepe (44) to life imprisonment for the rape of a 13-year-old in the Ga-Ramoshoana village in the Matlala policing area.

The court heard that on the night of 10 August 2020, the victim went outside her house to fetch a bucket when the accused spotted and followed her.

He grabbed the victim and covered her mouth with his hands before taking her to his residence, where he raped her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the ordeal.

After being released, the victim reported the incident to her grandmother, who immediately alerted the police.

A case of rape was registered at Matlala South African Police Service (SAPS) and the matter was referred to the Seshego Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

"The meticulous and dedicated investigation by Sergeant Victor Mokhudu led to the accused being arrested and charged with rape," the SAPS said in a statement.

"The accused was initially granted bail during his court appearances but was ultimately found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a minor," the police said.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, welcomed the sentence imposed by the court, saying it reflects the seriousness of the offense and the justice system's commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society.