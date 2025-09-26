South Africa: Acting President Pays Respects to Premier Mabuyane After Mother's Passing

Acting President Paul Mashatile has visited Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane's home to pay his respects after the passing of his mother, Nolandile Mabuyane.

Mama Mabuyane, affectionately known as Mambathane, passed away on 16 September 2025, at the age of 79, after a long illness.

"On behalf of government and the people of South Africa, and in my personal capacity, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to you and your family on the passing of your beloved mother," said the Acting President on Thursday.

Acting President Mashatile said her legacy was evident not just in her family but also in the numerous lives impacted indirectly through Premier Mabuyane's leadership in the province and his public service to the citizens.

"The strength, compassion and dedication with which you have served the people of the Eastern Cape and the nation speak volumes about the woman who raised you."

The Acting President remembered her as a woman of faith and dignity.

"Her warmth, humility and quiet strength were qualities that not only enriched your family but also anchored her community in love and principle. The pain of losing a mother is immeasurable."

The Acting President described a mother as "the cornerstone of the family, the source of wisdom, and the quiet force behind our strength".

"Though she may no longer be with you in the physical, the values she embodied will live on through the lives of those she nurtured and the legacy she has left behind, including in the Premier as Leader of this province," he added.

"In this moment of sorrow, we pray that the Almighty grants you and your family comfort, peace, and the courage to face the days ahead. May you take solace in the beautiful memories you shared with her, and may her soul find eternal rest.

"May her legacy be eternal and may she continue to rest in peace and power," he added.

The Premier's mother will be laid to rest on Saturday, 27 September 2025, at her home in the Deberha Locality, eNgcobo.