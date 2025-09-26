South Africa: Lamola Calls for Unified Global Action to Address Issues of Peace and Inequality

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has emphasised the enduring role of the United Nations (UN) in global governance and called for a unified global approach to address the interconnected issues of peace, inequality, and sustainable development.

"Eighty years since its establishment, the United Nations remains most central in the collective global efforts towards addressing global challenges and threats to peace and security," Lamola said.

The Minister highlighted the organisation's core focus on combating poverty, promoting human rights, and maintaining global peace.

He was speaking at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday, where South Africa welcomed Foreign Ministers from Group of 20 (G20) member countries and guest nations to the second G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

This meeting marked an important occasion as it coincided with the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN.

The gathering underscored the reaffirmation of the international community's commitment to collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable development and maintaining global peace, and the importance of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"For South Africa, the United Nations General Assembly is and will always remain the chief deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the United Nations."

He also highlighted South Africa's commitment to multilateralism and its recognition of the G20's complementary role in achieving these objectives.

The Minister said the theme of the meeting, "The United Nations at 80: Reaffirming peace as a path to sustainable development" resonated deeply within the current geopolitical climate, marked by escalating tensions and challenges such as poverty and environmental degradation.

"Peace and development have always been interdependent. Without peace, there can be no sustainable development; similarly, investments in economic development and inclusive growth can contribute to a more peaceful environment."

He stressed the necessity of enhanced international collaboration in response to the shifting global dynamics.

"We must work together to ensure our aspirations of a peaceful and prosperous society," he urged the Ministers.

Lamola highlighted critical areas that require attention from both the G20 and the UN.

"We need more robust multilateralism and a renewed commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," he said, also adding that there has been a decline of trust in global institutions.

Lamola outlined several key priorities for collective action, including reforming the global financial system to support sustainable development, addressing challenges within the multilateral trading system, fostering inclusivity, and adhering to international law for a fairer global order.

Lamola stressed the need for action and urged the G20 and the UN to seize every opportunity to raise ambitious targets.