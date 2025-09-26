South Africa: SA Calls for Safe Passage of Gaza Aid Flotilla

The Government of South Africa, through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, has reiterated its call for the safe passage of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is an international initiative led by civil society, launched in June of this year. The movement aims to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, raise awareness about the urgent needs of the Palestinian people, and emphasise the necessity of ending the conflict in Gaza.

"The government commends with appreciation the efforts of the 23 South African citizens aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla.

"We further extend our gratitude to the governments that have facilitated the flotilla's safe passage amid complex circumstances," the department said in a statement on Thursday.

This as the news organisation, Al Jazeera, reported that Italy and Spain have decided to dispatch naval vessels this week to assist the Global Sumud Flotilla in its mission to break Israel's blockade of Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, the move follows repeated assaults on the Sumud Flotilla, including a drone strike that occurred early on Wednesday.

Mandla Mandela, a South African activist and grandson of former statesman Nelson Mandela, who is with the flotilla, condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

"Let me be clear, this is a non-violent mission. We carry no weapons but only food, water, medicine and hope for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. An attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla will be a violation of international law, maritime law and basic human rights," Mandela said in a video clip, which has been shared on his social media.

Reports indicate that explosions and unidentified drones were observed around some of the boats while communications were being jammed.

South Africa has since called international community to intensify its efforts to ensure the flotilla's unimpeded and safe passage.

"It is imperative that the norms of international law and international humanitarian law are upheld, and that all parties respect their obligations to protect civilian lives and humanitarian missions."